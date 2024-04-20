UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

A UP man sends a cab to Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai 'to pick up Lawrence Bishnoi'

A Ghaziabad resident has been arrested for allegedly booking a cab in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and sending it to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area here, police said on Friday.

Accused Rohit Tyagi, who was picked up from his hometown, intended it to be a prank, an official said. On Wednesday, Tyagi allegedly booked a cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence, to the Bandra police station. When the cab driver reached the address, he realised that it was a prank, and lodged a complaint.

Taking serious note of the incident, Bandra police registered a case and traced Tyagi. Bishnoi was in the news earlier this week after a motorbike-borne man fired at Khan's residence last Sunday.

While the alleged shooter and his accomplice were arrested, police had said they were probing the Bishnoi gang's role as a Facebook post taking responsibility for the attack, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of the jailed gangster, surfaced after the incident.

