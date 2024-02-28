Twitter
Headlines

'Completely unacceptable': Google CEO Sundar Pichai to employees on...

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi, post goes viral

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Meet woman who faced domestic violence, sold tea for 50 paise to survive, now a business tycoon, daily earnings is...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 11610 crore net worth, he runs Rs 155070 crore revenue company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Completely unacceptable': Google CEO Sundar Pichai to employees on...

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys his fan-boy moment in front of MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi, post goes viral

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Benefits of gram flour for skin

IPL 2024: Players who can replace Mohammed Shami in GT squad

10 foods rich in fiber for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in wholesome video with husband Ivor McCray

This pan-India actress refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan, rejected Baazigar for this reason

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

UP court declares Jaya Prada absconding, instructs police to arrest her for...

Jaya Prada has been considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct after she failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Jaya Prada/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A former MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and film actress Jaya Prada has been considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct. The decision came after Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her.

The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance on Tuesday even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times, regarding which Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jaya Prada was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station. 

MP/MLA Magistrate Court Judge Shobhit Bansal issued NBW to Jaya Prada due to her non-appearance in court on the previous dates. The report sent by Inspector Ranji Trivedi noted that the accused was protecting herself and her mobile was switched off.

Following this, a demand was made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya Prada. The order has been made and the next date has been fixed as March 6.

In response to the court's order, the Superintendent of Police has been instructed to form a special team tasked with apprehending the former MP and ensuring her presence on the next hearing date, which is March 6.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Anupam Kher talks about farmers' protest: 'Everybody has a right to freedom of expression but...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This billionaire family gets nod to buy Anil Ambani's company once worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore for just...

Weather update: These states likely to experience rain spell in upcoming days, check IMD forecast

Shafiqur Rehman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from UP's Sambhal, dies at 94

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE