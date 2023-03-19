Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer becomes actor's sixth film to earn Rs 100 crore in India

Credit: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India in 11 days of its release. With this, it has become the sixth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

On Sunday, the film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the ₹100 Crore Club. Accomplishes the feat in 11 days. This is also Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s sixth ₹100 crores film each. Do you know which are their other five?”

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with News 18, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the boycott culture and said, “There were certain media members during that period who were really going with the propaganda of boycott Bollywood and Bollywood is this and that, drugs and all of that, so I was like listen to our job is to entertain you, if you don’t want to watch the film then don’t watch it, why are you starting a narrative of lies.”

The actor continues to say, “It's not just the actors, there are so many people in the industry, why are you affecting their livelihood? If you don’t want to then don’t watch the film. So I found it really silly and stupid.”

Recently, Ranbir appeared as a guest in his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want. In the episode, Kareena had a segment with Ranbir 'good taste show.' Here, Kareena will some photos, and Ranbir has to guess whether it is in good taste or bad. Kareena showed him a photo of Uorfi without her face. Ranbir took a while, and said, "Yeh Uorfi hai (Is she Uorfi)." Kareena nodded, and Ranbir said, "I am not a fan of this kind of fashion, but I believe we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in skin..." Kareena interrupted and asked him to judge her between 'good taste or bad taste.' Ranbir replied, "Bad taste."