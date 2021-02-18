Shahid Kapoor's hilarious 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video with Raj & DK, Raashi Khanna has Akshay Kumar twist

Shahid Kapoor is the latest celeb to jump on Yashraj Mukhate's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend. On Thursday, Shahid shared a hilarious video with Raj & DK, Raashi Khanna, making the most of the viral trend. In the video, Shahid and his team can be seen adding an extra twist to the trend. The video starts with the director introducing Shahid as 'ye mera star hai', then panning the camera to his team and said, 'ye hum hai' and ending it by saying 'ye humari pawrri horahi hai'. Soon after this, Shahid can be heard singing Akshay Kumar's song 'Party All Night' in the video, making everyone around him laugh.

Shahid captioned the video saying, "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said."

Watch the trending video here.

On the work front, Shahid recently announced the release date of his next film 'Jersey' opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021 and will clash with Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s 'Prithviraj'.

Apart from this, Shahid is currently shooting for a web series with Raj & DK with Raashi Khanna in the lead role. The untitled web series will also mark Shahid's digital debut.

The show will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and talking about it, a source had earlier told Peeping Moon, "Shahid has signed the yet-untitled show and is currently working out on the dates as the shooting timelines for Raj & DK show are coinciding with Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha. Shahid has given his dates from February 2021 to Go Goa Gone directors and it'll likely be his immediate next to get off the ground unless Khaitan agrees to start and finish his action drama in between."