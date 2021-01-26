Raashi Khanna to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Raj & DK's next

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor treated fans by sharing a selfie posing with Raashi Khanna. With this photo, the actor confirmed that they both are collaborating for a forthcoming project. Earlier, Shahid had posted a selfie with director duo Raj & DK, confirming that they are coming together for a web series. Now, Raashi has been roped in to play the female lead on the show. With this, Shahid will be making his digital debut.

Kapoor posted th photo with Raashi on his Instagram story with a caption stating, "@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board. And thanks for letting me be a part of your selfie. I feel blessed."

To which Khanna replied, "You are welcome. I will make sure you are seen half only in all our scenes."

While Raashi shared the same photo on her Instagram page with an interesting caption which read as "Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating...?"

Check out the post below:

The show will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and talking about it, a source had earlier told Peeping Moon, "Shahid has signed the yet-untitled show and is currently working out on the dates as the shooting timelines for Raj & DK show are coinciding with Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha. Shahid has given his dates from February 2021 to Go Goa Gone directors and it'll likely be his immediate next to get off the ground unless Khaitan agrees to start and finish his action drama in between."

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur.