Too-HOT-to-handle! Disha Patani spells BLACK MAGIC in her latest bikini picture

Disha Patani is on the seventh sky. Her last release with Salman Khan, Bharat has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Though, she has only a guest appearance in the film, she couldn't be more happy about the film's success.

Apart from her recent success at the box office, the actress is busy turning heads with her stunning pictures on social media. Disha is pretty active on her Instagram page and she likes to keep her fans posted on the latest goings on in her life.

Recently, Disha Patani shared a picture of herself, clad in a sexy black two piece bikini. The actress can be seen flaunting her fab figure and toned abs as she strikes a sensuous pose by the swimming pool. The picture is now going viral on the photo sharing platform.

This isn't the first time that the actress has shared her bikini picture on social media. Disha believes in the adage 'If you've got it, flaunt it.' Every time she shares a picture of herself in swim wear, it goes viral in no time.

Disha opened up about the perspective of her family, on her Instagram posts. She was quoted as saying by ETimes,"I know my parents are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family [WhatsApp] group. After all, he is a father."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently shooting for her next titled Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is being helmed by Mohit Suri. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in significant roles.