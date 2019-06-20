‘I take time to decide what I want to do’: Disha Patani

Disha Patani danced her way into the hearts of the audiences with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, in which she played an artiste in the Great Russian Circus. Though she has performed like a dream, the actress reveals that it was a lot of hard work to pull off the moves. “This is among the toughest things I have done,” she says, adding, “I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!” But the audience’s reaction, which she has posted on her Instagram account, as well as the success of the movie have made it all worth it, she confesses.

NOT SLOWING DOWN

Known to be a fitness fiend and a keen gymnastics, high-intensity dance as well as martial arts practitioner, Disha informs us that her injury hasn’t slowed her down one bit. “I’m still indulging in all the training and workouts. That’s because once you get injured, you have a fear in your mind. If you don’t overcome it, you will always be stuck and unable to do anything. I’m damn scared of heights but I still do gymnastics and other things just to conquer the fright,” she states.

WORKING WITH THE BIGGIES

It was a big moment for Disha to land a project with none other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, even though she is just two-films-old in the industry. About the Dabangg Khan, she says, “It was such a great experience to work with such an established actor. He is so hard-working, humble, understanding and nice to everyone. It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic.” However, she finds it a little unfortunate that she didn’t get the opportunity to work with Katrina since they portrayed characters from different eras.

NO RUSH TO SIGN MOVIES

With Bharat, Disha has had a hat-trick of massive hits. All the three projects she has starred in — MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and Bharat — are in the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Though that should mean an avalanche of movies for the girl, she states that she’s in no rush to race ahead. “I’m not the kind who will sign tonnes of projects at a time. I’m a bit of a slow worker and really enjoy my work. I feel that I should focus on one thing at a time and give it my hundred per cent. I take time to decide what to do,” says she.

The actress is currently busy with her commitments for brands apart from Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anees Bazmee’s romcom opposite Kartik Aaryan. “When scripts come to me, I usually have an instinct, whether I want to do it or not. So far, all the films I have acted in, have been an instant yes or no. I check if I see myself as that character or not,” she signs off.