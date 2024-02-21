This film, made for Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 456 crore, became a blockbuster in China, its not Dangal or Secret Superstar

The film was released on 800 screens across India and is available on Netflix and JioCinema. 'Andhadhun' was released in China as 'Piano Player' in 2019. On August 28, 2019, the film was released in South Korea on over 90 screens.

Often some films release in Bollywood that stir the internet as soon as they are released. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's films are much appreciated by audiences whenever they are released because of their social message and storyline. Today, we are going to tell you about one such film by Ayushmann Khurrana which was released in 2018. This film, titled 'Andhadhun', was made for an average budget but went on to earn hundreds of crores at the box office.

Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead. The film tells the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes mired in the murder of a retired actor.

'Andhadhun' was made with a budget of Rs 32 crore and its worldwide collection was over Rs 456 crore. 'Andhadhun' became popular as soon as it was released, not only in India but also abroad. It remains one of Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hits to date.

Before its release in China, 'Andhadhun' grossed Rs 106 crore worldwide. After its release in China, 'Andhadhun' grossed Rs 335 crore, making the worldwide total of the film Rs 456.89 crore.

In 2021, 'Andhadhun' was remade in Telugu as 'Maestro' and in Malayalam as 'Bhramam'. The Tamil remake 'Andhagan' is currently under production.

