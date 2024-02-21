Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Divya Rana who is most popular for her role in Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Divya Rana began her Bollywood career in the year 1983 opposite Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor.

Many actresses in Bollywood gained immense popularity through their films. However, either after a series of flop films or getting married, these actresses quit Bollywood and are now living a successful life away from the world of glitz and glamour. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who gained popularity in a short time but, at the peak of career, she quit the film world and decided to pursue other interests.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Divya Rana who is most popular for her role in Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Divya Rana began her Bollywood career in the year 1983 opposite Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor. The film was 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. She then played the second lead in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' in 1985 which made her popular among the audiences.

In her career spanning 11 years, Divya Rana worked in several films like 'Watan Ke Rakhwale', 'Ek Hi Maqsad', 'Aasmaan', 'Maa Kasam', and Param Dharam'. All these films could not establish Divya's career and after a series of flop films, she decided to retire from acting.

Divya Rana was last seen in 'Garibon Ka Daata' which was released in 1989.

Thanks to series a of flop films and her marriage to Fazal, Divya Rana quit acting and exited from Bollywood. She currently lives in Mumbai with her husband. She now goes by the name Salma Manekia and works as a photographer and makes ceramic sculptures.

READ | Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..