Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Twitter
Headlines

Vikrant Massey reacts to being slammed for controversial, viral Ram-Sita tweet: 'The same could have been said...

Meet man, his salary package is just around Rs 8 crore, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is…

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

Viral video: YouTuber travels with Apple Vision Pro on Delhi metro, internet reacts

OnePlus Watch 2 revealed ahead of launch on February 26, here’s everything we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, his salary package is just around Rs 8 crore, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is…

Viral video: YouTuber travels with Apple Vision Pro on Delhi metro, internet reacts

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

10 Indian dishes made with rice flour

10 popular actresses who worked as air hostess

10 foods to boost immunity during seasonal changes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

This Amitabh Bachchan film was made for Rs 1.3 crore, remained in theatres for 2 years, made him superstar, earned Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Divya Rana who is most popular for her role in Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Divya Rana began her Bollywood career in the year 1983 opposite Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actresses in Bollywood gained immense popularity through their films. However, either after a series of flop films or getting married, these actresses quit Bollywood and are now living a successful life away from the world of glitz and glamour. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who gained popularity in a short time but, at the peak of career, she quit the film world and decided to pursue other interests. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Divya Rana who is most popular for her role in Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Divya Rana began her Bollywood career in the year 1983 opposite Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor. The film was 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. She then played the second lead in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' in 1985 which made her popular among the audiences. 

In her career spanning 11 years, Divya Rana worked in several films like 'Watan Ke Rakhwale', 'Ek Hi Maqsad', 'Aasmaan', 'Maa Kasam', and Param Dharam'. All these films could not establish Divya's career and after a series of flop films, she decided to retire from acting. 

Divya Rana was last seen in 'Garibon Ka Daata' which was released in 1989. 

Thanks to series a of flop films and her marriage to Fazal, Divya Rana quit acting and exited from Bollywood. She currently lives in Mumbai with her husband. She now goes by the name Salma Manekia and works as a photographer and makes ceramic sculptures.

READ | Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hits brakes on immigration push amid housing crisis

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE