Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

Tannaz began her film career in 2000, with her debut as Neeta in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', directed by Rakesh Roshan. Over the years, Tannaz has appeared in several hit films including '36 China Town', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', and 'Roadside Romeo', among others.

Many TV stars worked in films and then stayed there. Some stars worked in films but did not leave TV either. The actress we are going to talk about today is also one of those actresses who worked in many hit films but did not let go of her connection with TV. This actress not only appeared in many hit films throughout her career but also gained popularity through TV shows and serials. The actress, who is a mother of three children, faced much struggle in her personal life when she was unable to walk without the help of a stick for a few months. The actress we are talking about is none other than Tannaz Irani.

Not many know that last year, Tannaz Irani, suffered from a severe back injury and had to stay away from work. Speaking about her condition, Tannaz said, "I used to constantly get spasms in my back. Due to long working hours and wearing heels constantly, I suffered an L4 and L5 slip disc. I was unable to walk and had to use a stick for a while. I tried various treatments. It was a very difficult phase, I lost confidence and even went through depression. But slowly things started getting better and with physiotherapy and meditation, I bounced back.”

Tannaz Irani, who was last seen in ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein', revealed that the makers of the show also helped her bounce back. "As soon as I am able to walk, I will resume work, even if I need a stick or a walker. Because it is important to heal from within, that is because the pain we endure is often emotional," she said.

Besides acting, Tannaz was also the Runner-up of Mrs India 2002. In 2009, she was featured as a contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 3'.

Tannaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani are much loved by fans but many are unaware that Tannaz's wedding to Bakhtiyaar was her second. Tannaz was very young when she married Farid Currim. They welcomed a daughter named Zianne when Tannaz was 20.

The marriage ended in divorce after which she started acting in serials. In 2006, Tannaz met Bakhtiyaar Irani, on the set of 'Fame Gurukul'. The couple fell in love on set and got married. Tannaz is seven years older than Bakhtiyaar. In 2008, the couple's first child, a boy, was born. They named him Zeus and in September 2011, Tannaz gave birth to a second girl, Zara Irani.

