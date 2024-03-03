This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Famous television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was signed by Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 inside Bigg Boss 16 house last year.

Fourteen years after the success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and the producer Ektaa Kapoor is all set to take the audiences back into the trap of romance, boldness, and betrayal in the sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 this year. The upcoming film has interesting three inspired-by-life stories packed by sensuality and a talented cast.

In January 2023, the television queen Ektaa and the Khosla Ka Ghosla director Dibakar went inside Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and picked the popular television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to play a pivotal role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

But, when the film's motion poster was unveiled earlier this week, there was no mention of Nimrit with it and thus, netizens started questioning about her absence in the upcoming movie. Now, as per the latest reports, Choti Sarrdaarni actress had refused to act in the film and passed her role due to intimate scenes as the sequel has raised the bar in terms of sensuality and boldness.

An independent industry source was quoted saying, "Nimrit Kaur has passed her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 because of the explicit scenes in the film. When Ektaa R Kapoor went on to the television reality show Bigg Boss, she signed Nimrit Kaur for her upcoming movie as the lead actress for her Bollywood debut. As the requirements of the film is going more bolder and sensuous, the actress had to pass on the role as she is not comfortable in doing intimate scenes."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.



READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral