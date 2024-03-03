Twitter
Headlines

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver on his return to domestic cricket after central contract snub, dismissed for....

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Ayurvedic drinks to improve blood circulation and prevent stroke

8 animals that die after giving birth

Batters to score century in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Famous television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was signed by Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 inside Bigg Boss 16 house last year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 04:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 motion poster/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fourteen years after the success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and the producer Ektaa Kapoor is all set to take the audiences back into the trap of romance, boldness, and betrayal in the sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 this year. The upcoming film has interesting three inspired-by-life stories packed by sensuality and a talented cast.

In January 2023, the television queen Ektaa and the Khosla Ka Ghosla director Dibakar went inside Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and picked the popular television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to play a pivotal role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

But, when the film's motion poster was unveiled earlier this week, there was no mention of Nimrit with it and thus, netizens started questioning about her absence in the upcoming movie. Now, as per the latest reports, Choti Sarrdaarni actress had refused to act in the film and passed her role due to intimate scenes as the sequel has raised the bar in terms of sensuality and boldness.

An independent industry source was quoted saying, "Nimrit Kaur has passed her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 because of the explicit scenes in the film. When Ektaa R Kapoor went on to the television reality show Bigg Boss, she signed Nimrit Kaur for her upcoming movie as the lead actress for her Bollywood debut. As the requirements of the film is going more bolder and sensuous, the actress had to pass on the role as she is not comfortable in doing intimate scenes."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

Meet woman, heiress to Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE