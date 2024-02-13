This actress made debut with superstar, gave many flop films, quit acting, now runs Rs 600 crore business, husband is..

After entering the industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi was seen in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003. This film was a flop at the box office. Tulip Joshi's three back-to-back films proved to be disasters at the box office.

Many Bollywood stars try their luck to succeed in the film industry but there are only a few who are able to achieve it. There are many actors and actresses who despite working in many films, failed to make a place for themselves. Today, we are going to tell you about an actress who was quite popular in Bollywood in the 2000s. She struggled hard for 10 years to make a mark in the industry, but unfortunately, she could not taste success.

The actress that we are talking about is Tulip Joshi. She made her debut in 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. The actress was seen opposite Uday Chopra, younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, and actor Jimmy Shergill in the film.

Tulip Joshi's acting in this film received mixed response from the audience and the film performed well at the box office.

The series of flop films for the actress continued for years. Apart from Hindi films, Tulip Joshi has worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Tulip Joshi was last seen in Salman Khan and Daisy Shah's film 'Jai Ho' in 2014, after which she distanced herself from the world of films. Tulip Joshi has been living a simple life away from the limelight for the last 9 years.

Tulip Joshi is married to Captain Vinod Nair who served the Indian Army as a commissioned officer for 6 years in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. He was a part of High-Risk Missions along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. He trained the Border Wing Home Guards in Rajasthan and also received the Sainya Seva medal for meritorious service.

Nair is currently the owner of Kimmaya Consulting which is reportedly a million-dollar company. It is reportedly worth Rs 600 crore. Both Nair and his wife Tulip Joshi are directors in the firm.

