Meet actress who got married at peak of career, quit acting, moved to US, got divorced after few years, she is now...

There are many celebrities in Bollywood who achieve success in a short period of time. Out of these celebrities, many leave Bollywood at the peak of their career after achieving immense success. Today, we will talk about one such actress who was a star and people still remember her for it. However, this actress put her entire career at stake for the sake of love and later she got cheated in love too. Now, this promising actress is not getting any work even though she has worked not only in Bollywood but also in South cinema.

We are talking about Indian film actress Pooja Batra. Her father Ravi Batra was a Colonel in the Indian Army. Her mother, on the other hand, is 1971 Miss India contestant Neelam Batra. Pooja Batra has two brothers. She also is martyred Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's relative, awarded India's highest military honor Param Vir Chakra. This explains that Pooja Batra belongs to a valued family with a rich background.

Pooja Batra herself achieved a lot of success in her film career. She worked with top stars of the 90s like Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Some of her superhit films are 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Talaash', and 'Nayak'. Pooja was moderately successful in her film career and it was believed that she would reach new heights and become a superstar, but suddenly, she decided to leave the industry after marriage. After doing close to 30 films, Pooja married USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002.

She shifted to the United States and left the industry, disappointing her fans.

After 9 years of marriage, the couple, however, filed for divorce in 2011. Media reports said at the time that Pooja was getting offers from Hollywood but her husband was against the idea of her joining showbiz again. After the divorce from her first husband, the actress returned to India and started her second innings in Bollywood. However, she could not repeat her previous success and got only small roles which did not take her career forward.

Pooja Batra again grabbed headlines in 2019 when she married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', and 'Escape From Taliban'.

Even though she is not getting work in films, Pooja Batra is now happily married. Her husband Nawab Shah plays antagonist roles in both Hindi and Telugu films. Pooja Batra is also very active on social media and often shares photos and videos with her husband.

