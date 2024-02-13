Twitter
Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Shiney Ahuja's career reached new heights with 'Life in A Metro' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' released in 2007. But, the name which took him 35 years to build was ruined in just a few minutes.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

It is not easy for everyone to digest success in the dazzling world of Bollywood. It has been seen many times that actors became superstars from their first film but one mistake ruined their entire career. Something like this happened with the 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' fame actor. When his career was at its peak, he was accused of rape. Now, this actor has been away from the screen for the last 9 years.

Shiney Ahuja was born in May 1973 into a Punjabi family in New Delhi. His father was a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Shiney Ahuja studied at St. Xavier's School, Ranchi, and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, and attended Hansraj College of Delhi University followed by RV College of Engineering, Bangalore.

When he debuted in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's classic film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', he was called the new star of the cinema world. After this, he acted brilliantly in Aamir Khan-Kajol's movie 'Fanaa'. But, he got recognition from the movies 'Gangster' and 'Woh Lamhe'. Kangana Ranaut was seen opposite Shiney Ahuja in both these films. 

Shiney Ahuja's career reached new heights with 'Life in A Metro' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' released in 2007. But, the name which took him 35 years to build was ruined in just a few minutes. In June 2009, Shiney Ahuja was arrested on charges of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic servant. He was booked under Section 376 (rape), and Section 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code. In 2011, Shiney Ahuja was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Shiney Ahuja's film career sank as soon as he was accused of rape. From 2009 to 2015, he appeared in only three films. He was last given a chance in 2015 by Anees Bazmee in 'Welcome Back'. 

As for his personal life, Shiney Ahuja is married to Anupam. The couple got married in 1997 and have a daughter named Arshiya.

