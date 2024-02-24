This actress was madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never fell in love again, her one wish...

Twitter
Headlines

'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

AAP-Congress announce seat sharing arrangements for Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Meet Sydney Sweeney, actress who once worked as tour guide, her nude scenes went viral

7 batters fastest to score 19000 international runs

10 Indian business leaders to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Aamir Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure ‘big learning’: ‘Two things happened…’

This actress was madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never fell in love again, her one wish...

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress was madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never fell in love again, her one wish...

The actress we are talking about today is Jayalalithaa who was not only a superstar of South Cinema but also served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years over six terms between 1991 and 2016.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about a charismatic actress of South Cinema who neither found love nor was married but she fulfilled the duty of being an unmarried mother with utmost love. This actress fell in love with a married man, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The actress also proposed marriage to him. The former CM could not accept the proposal but thanks to him, she succeeded a lot in her life. Neither the love of the actress was accepted nor she ever got married but, she spent her entire life as an unmarried mother to her son and a god-like figure for her fans.

The actress was born on February 24, 1948, to Jayaram and Vedavalli (Sandhya) in present-day Karnataka. She had a brother named Jayakumar. She was young when he father left her. Her mother brought her up, and at her behest, she joined the film industry to support her family. 

In her career spanning over 20 years, this actress worked in more than 140 films mainly in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. She not only emerged as the top actress of South Cinema but also as one of the great personalities of India. Despite achieving so much success in films and politics, this actress was always in the headlines for her personal life, especially for her affair with MG Ramachandran, popularly known as 'M.G.R.', former CM of Tamil Nadu. 

The actress we are talking about today is Jayalalithaa who was not only a superstar of South Cinema but also served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years over six terms between 1991 and 2016. She was also the 5th and longest-serving general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Among her followers, she was popularly known as "Amma" (Mother) and "Puratchi Thalaivi" (Revolutionary leader).

Jayalalithaa earned a lot of name in politics and acting but she grabbed most headlines for her affair with actor-turned-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR). When MGR was an actor, he gave 28 hit films with Jayalalithaa and later became the guiding light in her political journey. 

The story of Jayalalithaa's entry into politics is interesting. When she was at the peak of her film career, she reportedly fell in love with veteran actor Sobhan Babu. They were often seen together in film parties. Sobhan Babu was married at the time. Despite knowing that, Jayalalithaa proposed to him for marriage. Jayalalithaa's first film with Sobhan Babu titled 'Doctor Babu' proved to be her last film. MGR, who was close to Jayalalithaa, was active in politics and advised the actress to enter politics. 

In 1982, when MGR was chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. Seeing her growing stature in the party, people from both the opposition and the party started targeting her. But, Jayalalithaa followed her heart and expressed her desire to marry the already-married MGR. He could never give her the status of being his wife.

Jayalalithaa hoped to live with MGR who was 31 years her senior and already married. She planned her marriage several times but MGR always backed out. Her greatest ambition and wish in life was to be with the man she loved, but, unfortunately, it was never fulfilled.

There were also rumours that Jayalalithaa's marriage with her family friend's son Arun Kumar was imminent. But, her desire to get married remained unfulfilled throughout her life. She understood that love and marriage were not in her destiny. In 1995, Jayalalithaa's friend Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran was engaged to the youngest daughter of Sivaji Ganesan. Jayalalithaa was CM by this time and declared that Sudhakaran would be adopted as her foster son and that she would be performing his marriage as his mother. In later years, Jayalalithaa disowned Sudhakaran as her foster son.

MGR's guidance was so influential in Jayalalithaa's life that 4 years after his death, she emerged as the top leader in Tamil Nadu politics. She assumed the post of Chief Minister for the first time in 1991. She became the youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and held the post of CM for six terms, dedicating her life to the poor. However, Jayalalithaa's life, either personal or political, was always mired in controversies. 

In December 2016, at the age of 68, Jayalalithaa died of a cardiac arrest. She became the first female chief minister to die in office in India.

READ | Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Vinod Channa, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant's personal trainer who helped him lose 108 kg, his fees is..

Astrologer’s 8-year-old prediction about Virat Kohli becoming a father for 2nd time shocks fans, post goes viral

'Jaiswal's batting approach...': Chris Gayle compares star India opener to West Indies legend after incredible form

CSK vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL history

This actress was rejected from many big films, had only Rs 257 in bank account, one film made her star, national crush

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE