Bollywood

This actor rejected Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, now regrets his decision

Read on to know which popular TV actor was approached to play younger version of Raja Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana but he refused the role. The trilogy reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama, Ravana, and Sita.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:01 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Aditya Deshmukh/Instagram
Even though Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana hasn't been officially announced, it has become one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. The film reportedly boasts a huge star cast of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The popular TV actor Aditya Deshmukh recently revealed that he also auditioned for Ramayana, but rejected the role as he had allocated his dates to the TV show Suhaagan, which he has just quit recently. Speaing to Times Now, he said, "I had auditioned for Nitesh Tiwari sir’s Ramayana. I was locked for the role of the younger version of Raja Dashrath. Mukesh Chhabra's team was very keen to cast me for the film. But I couldn’t do the film because my dates were given to Suhaagan which I left just now."

"After quitting the show, I called the team and told them that I am free now. I can do the film. They started laughing at me. On the other hand, they also appreciated my professional behaviour and promised me that they would consider me for some other project. I regret saying no to the film", Nitesh added. He also revealed that Arun Govil, who famouly played Lord Rama in the iconic Hindi TV series Ramayana in the late 1980s, is playing Rama's father Raja Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic.

It is being reported that Ramayana is being planned as a trilogy and the makers want to release the first part on Diwali 2025 after investing a year and a half on the post-production of the film with a dedicated team of VFX arists working on the first part of the trilogy for around 500 days. Oscar-winning music directors AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer will compose music for Ramayana, as per reports.

