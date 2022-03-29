The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says he owes a lot to Varun Dhawan, know why

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' continues to dominate the box office across India and overseas. Meanwhile, the director who had recently spoken about Bollywood's initial silence on the massive success of his film, revealed in an interview that actor Varun Dhawan had extended help to him during a tough phase in his life.

Vivek said that it was Varun who helped him at a time when no one was and did so without any fuss, quietly.

An emotional Vivek Agnihotri told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, "I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don't want to speak on camera, it's between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I wish he, I don't know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful. He is a great boy, I love him."

He added, "I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist because he had helped me at a time when I couldn't have expected at all that a person like him would help me."

Vivek's comments for Varun came days after the 'Judwaa 2' star took to his Instagram handle to laud 'The Kashmir Files'. Varun gave a huge thumbs up to the entire cast and crew including the director. "One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri," Varun wrote on Instagram. He even added folded hands and a bunch of thumbs-up emojis.

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' has been wreaking havoc at the box office. Despite tough competition from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', the film has managed to stay steady and rake in the moolah at the box office.