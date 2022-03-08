Rashmika Mandanna shares fun selfie with Varun Dhawan, leaves fans wondering if something's cooking

After stunning the audience with her phenomenal performance in Blockbuster 'Pushpa' Rashmika Mandanna has been running the high horse with her Bollywood debut coming up and her brand schedules. The actress recently dropped a picture with actor Varun Dhawan that left her fans wondering what they were up to.

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to drop a selfie with Varun on her social media handle. They both looked extremely happy signifying that they are having a fun time together. This has left Rashmika's fans wondering if the two are collaborating for a project together, a film or an ad!

Now it would be exciting to watch, what this fresh pair has to bring on the screen.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "VDDDDDDDDDD! #HAPPYFACES" "@VARUNDVN" "FROM WORKOUT TO SHOOTING!"

On the work front, Rashmika has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In 'Goodbye' she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Whereas Varun Dhawan will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Bhediya'.