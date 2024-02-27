Twitter
Headlines

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer: Randeep Hooda leads investigation to catch robber in dark-skinned Ileana D'Cruz's marriage

In Mahabharat, which questions did Yaksha asked Yudhishthir? What were their answers that revived lives of 4 Pandavas?

Driving Innovation: How Balasubrahmanya Balakrishna Transformed Software Development

Meet batter with fastest 100 in T20I, it's not Gayle, De Villiers, Rohit, Maxwell, Afridi, Buttler, Kohli

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer: Randeep Hooda leads investigation to catch robber in dark-skinned Ileana D'Cruz's marriage

In Mahabharat, which questions did Yaksha asked Yudhishthir? What were their answers that revived lives of 4 Pandavas?

Driving Innovation: How Balasubrahmanya Balakrishna Transformed Software Development

Health benefits of fennel seeds

8 superstars who married their fans

8 tips to maintain spider plant

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer: Randeep Hooda leads investigation to catch robber in dark-skinned Ileana D'Cruz's marriage

Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundrra-starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin and dowry. The film releases in cinemas on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely/YouTube Trailer screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The makers released the trailer of the upcoming social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely on Tuesday, February 27. The film features Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the leading roles, while Karan Kundrra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Pavan Malhotra are seen in supporting roles.

The social comedy deals with India's obsession with fair skin and dowry. Ileana D'Cruz plays a dark-skinned girl, who has been rejected by several families for marriage due to her skin colour. After one family agrees to marry her on the condition that her parents pay the double dowry, a robbery takes place at their home in which all the expensive items to be given in Ileana's dowry gets stolen.

Enters Randeep Hooda as the Haryana police officer, who leads the hilarious investigation to find the main culprit. As he questions Ileana and her family members, he gets attracted towards her and the social comedy takes a romantic twist. Fukrey-fame Varun Sharma is also seen dancing in a wedding sequence in the trailer.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2022 and has been awaiting its release since then. The film will now finally release in the theatres on March 8 next month on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz-starrer is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The story is written by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar. The trailer has a disclaimer attached to it that reads, "The Constitution of India forbids discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, or place of birth. This is a fictional film and does not reinforce negative social stereotyping on the basis of skin colour. Dowry is a social evil and the filmmaker, or any person associated with the film does not endorse the custom of dowry." Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Movie Tunnel Productions.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yami Gautam opens up on challenges of managing pregnancy during intense shoot of Article 370

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

When is Shab-e-Barat 2024? History, significance, rituals; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE