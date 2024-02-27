Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer: Randeep Hooda leads investigation to catch robber in dark-skinned Ileana D'Cruz's marriage

Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz, and Karan Kundrra-starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin and dowry. The film releases in cinemas on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The makers released the trailer of the upcoming social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely on Tuesday, February 27. The film features Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the leading roles, while Karan Kundrra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Pavan Malhotra are seen in supporting roles.

The social comedy deals with India's obsession with fair skin and dowry. Ileana D'Cruz plays a dark-skinned girl, who has been rejected by several families for marriage due to her skin colour. After one family agrees to marry her on the condition that her parents pay the double dowry, a robbery takes place at their home in which all the expensive items to be given in Ileana's dowry gets stolen.

Enters Randeep Hooda as the Haryana police officer, who leads the hilarious investigation to find the main culprit. As he questions Ileana and her family members, he gets attracted towards her and the social comedy takes a romantic twist. Fukrey-fame Varun Sharma is also seen dancing in a wedding sequence in the trailer.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2022 and has been awaiting its release since then. The film will now finally release in the theatres on March 8 next month on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz-starrer is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The story is written by Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar. The trailer has a disclaimer attached to it that reads, "The Constitution of India forbids discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, or place of birth. This is a fictional film and does not reinforce negative social stereotyping on the basis of skin colour. Dowry is a social evil and the filmmaker, or any person associated with the film does not endorse the custom of dowry." Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Movie Tunnel Productions.



