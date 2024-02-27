Nawazuddin Siddiqui says only certain skin colour is accepted as 'good-looking' in India: 'Hum log bina...'

Twitter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also said that he considers Smita Patil as the most beautiful actress in the Hindi film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often said in his multiple interviews that he has faced several rejections in the Hindi film industry due to his looks. In his latest interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that only a certan skin colour is accepted as good-looking in India and also named the actress whom he considered the most beautiful in Bollywood.

Talking to Times of India, Nawazuddin said, "Views on good looks differ from person to person. A man or woman you think is good-looking in India might not be considered good-looking in France or Germany. Hamare yahan toh hum certain body type aur certain skin colour ko good-looking maante hai (Here we consider certain body type and certain skin colour as good-looking)."

Calling Smita Patil as the most beautiful actress, the National Award-winning actress stated, "For me, Smita Patil se khoobsurat actress koi aayi hi nahi hai aaj tak. Aisa lagta hai ke she was made for the camera. Camera ka kuch ek doosra perception hota hai. (For me, there hasn't been a more beautiful actress than Smita Patil. It seems that she was made for the camera. Camera has a different perception). We have to see one through the lens. Hum log bina camera ke dekhte hai and decide karte hai ki yeh good-looking hai ya nahi. (We see without the camera and decide if the person is good-looking or not). But when it comes to movies, whether an actor is good-looking or not should be decided after seeing them through the lens."

"Smita Patil ko agar hum yahan khada karde then she will just come across as a normal Indian girl. Lekin jaise hi woh camera ke saamne aati thi, unse khoobsurat koi nahi dikhta tha (If we make Smita Patil stand here, she will just come across as a normal Indian girl. But as soon as she came in front of the camera, nobody looked more beautiful than her.) If she were there in today’s time, she would have been a delight for international filmmakers", Siddiqui concluded.

Smita Patil didn't had a fair complexion, but still won over the hearts of the audiences through her incredible award-winning performances in films like Arth, Bazaar, Manthan, Bhumika, and Mirch Masala among others. She married Raj Babbar and died at just 31 due to childbirth complications in 1986.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

 

