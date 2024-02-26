Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi due to Yamuna pollution; check details here

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning shine as Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets

DNA TV Show: Why are Indians spending more on clothes, less on food?

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had approached Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shahid Kapoor for Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti. Read on to why did the three actors refuse the film.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 26, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti
Released on 26 January 2006 concinding with the Republic Day, Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The coming-of-age patriotic drama received commercial and critical acclaim, winning four National Film Awards including the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Apart from Aamir, the film had an ensemble cast of Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman among others. However, most people don't know the fact that the director even considered Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan to play the roles of Karan Singhania and Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod, which were eventually played by Siddharth in his Bollywood debut and R. Madhavan respectively.

Speaking to IANS, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had said, "Yes, we underwent several changes. It had to be that way. It is a huge ensemble cast and I needed each actor for nine months. Hrithik Roshan was spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time. Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship", he concluded.

Now, in a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor has shared that he regrets refusing Rang De Basanti. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha Season 6, the Haider actor said, "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it."

The film's soundtrack is also considered to be among A. R. Rahman's finest works with memorable songs such as Masti Ki Paathshaala, Khalbali, Luka Chuppi, Roobaroo, Tu Bin Bataye, and the title track Rang De Basanti. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was also chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars.

READ | Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Farhan Akhtar's first choice for Lakshya, he rejected film for...

 

