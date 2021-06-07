Headlines

Teaser of Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' oozes lust, obsession, deceit

Netizens were in awe of the little sneak peak they saw of the movie. Earlier in the day the poster of the film was unveiled and received much traction

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

The intriguing teaser of Tapsee Pannu’s latest film, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ has released and it promises powerful performances by the actor and her co-stars, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

As per the teaser, the mystery thriller offers action, suspense and romance with the three actors in an intense, never-seen-before avatar. The film was reportedly shot amid the pandemic and is now all set for an OTT release on Netflix on July 2. 

The teaser shows at least two bomb blast scenes, some beautiful locations and guaranteed drama all wrapped up in a murder mystery. The film aims to depict love in three shades- lust, obsession and deceit.

Taking to her Instagram, Tapsee shared the teaser of the film and wrote in Hindi, “Pyar ke teen rang, khoon ke chheeto ke sang.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens were in awe of the little sneak peak they saw of the movie. “Looks amazing. Can’t wait,” wrote one user while another commented, “WONDERFULLY KILLER …!!!"

Earlier in the day the poster of the film was unveiled and received much traction. Sharing the poster, Tapsee wrote, “Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Haseen Dillruba' is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon and the story revolves around a woman who finds herself involved in the murder of her own husband. Amit Trivedi has given the background score of the film. The film is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. 

