Tabu unveils fierce first look of her cop character from Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa, fans call her 'saviour of Bollywood'

Tabu plays a cop in Bholaa

Tabu has unveiled the first look of her character from the upcoming action thriller Bholaa. The film stars Ajay Devgn and is also directed by him. Tabu plays a police officer in the film and the actress took to her social media on Tuesday to share the first look. Bholaa is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi.

Tabu shared a carousel post with two pictures of her character’s look. The first picture had her in her uniform and glasses pointing a gun at the camera while looking ahead somberly. The second picture showed Tabu’s profile with her gun still in her hand and hair falling on her face. Her badge with the name Diana was visible as well.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Aag laga di (You have set it ablaze).” Another called Tabu the ‘saviour of Bollywood’ and commented, “After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, she is coming with another superhit”. Interestingly, Tabu played a cop in Drishyam 2, her last release. One comment read, “Tabu as a cop is a genre.”

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role of a prisoner who finds himself in the crosshairs of a criminal gang and cops and must protect the latter in a bid to meet his estranged daughter. The film also features Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan in special appearances. The film’s plot is reportedly different from the Tamil original Kaithi.

Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. The film sets up Lokesh’s Loki Cinematic Universe, which also includes the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. A Kaithi sequel is currently under development.

Bholaa began filming last year in Hyderabad, Madh Island, Kharghar, Mumbai and Varanasi. Filming wrapped up late last year and the film is now scheduled to be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.