Taapsee Pannu opens up on how nepotism in Bollywood still affects her

After her three films were released on different OTT platforms last year - romantic thriller 'Haseen Dillruba', horror-comedy 'Annabelle Sethupati' and sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee Pannu is promoting her latest film comedy-thriller 'Looop Lapeta' which again chose the streaming route and was released on Netflix last week.

In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up on how nepotism still affects her even after she has spent more than ten years in the Indian film industry after making her debut in a Telugu film in 2010. While talking to Film Companion, the 'Pink' actress shared that nepotism has affected her differently at different stages in her career. The actress said that when she entered Bollywood, she struggled to bag good roles, and now, when she is quite a popular face in the industry, it still affects her in terms of 'accessibility'.

Taapsee Pannu had also added that she is not a social actor as she doesn't get time to hang around and meet different people while working in five films in a year. She also reveals that she lacks the accessibility that star kids possess. "Tomorrow, if a writer comes to me with a certain subject or there’s a genre that I really want to explore, which a certain production house or director is known to be good at, my reach to them, or for them to listen to me isn’t all that smooth when compared to a star kid", the 'Thappad' actress was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

It is worth mentioning that the actress launched her own production house named 'Outsiders Films' in 2021. While talking to Hindustan Times last year, Taapsee had mentioned she has not launched her own company to tackle nepotism. She had said, " "If I start thinking that I will only give work to outsiders, then I will be like those people who give work only to star kids. I will be equally biased, and it won't be fair." Pannu had added that she would give the opportunity to talented actors, despite their background.