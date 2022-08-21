Search icon
Taapsee Pannu hits back at KRK, other self-proclaimed critics for panning Dobaaraa, calls them 'idiots'

Taapsee Pannu has hit back at naysayers who were mocking her film Dobaaraa. The actress has termed them as 'idiots.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu- KRK

Taapsee Pannu's latest flick Dobaaraa has earned rave reviews from critics, and now, the actress is giving it back to naysayers in her style. Anurag Kashyap's directed mind-bending thriller opened up with Rs 72 lakhs on Friday, despite limited screens and stiff competition from Karthikeya 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Raksha Bandhan. However, before the official numbers were out, there were few self-proclaimed critics like KRK, and Rohit Jaiswal, who ridiculed the movie's fate at the box office. 

These critics wrote off the movie and were mocking its opening day collection. At first, director Hansal Mehta pointed out the derogatory tweets of these critics and bashed them for their distasteful practices. Later, the Dobaaraa star retweeted Mehta's tweet with her quote in Hindi that translates as, "Sir, as much as a lie is told out loud, it does not become the truth. And if these people whose relevance is only because of films are engaged in destroying the industry, so think how foolish they would be. Anyway, #Dobaaraa is a bit difficult film for their mind so what can the poor thing do." 

Here's her tweet

It's a fact that KRK loves to mock films and ridicule an artist on a personal level. What he does is actually unethical and derogatory. But KRK does as his followers enjoy his content. He does get trolled by netizens, and sometimes even by the artist. 

READ: Amid #BoycottDobaaraa trend, Hansal Mehta defends Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's film

Hansal Mehta, a filmmaker, tweeted in favour of Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa after hearing rumours that it is being removed from morning shows. The mystery movie, which starred Taapsee Pannu, brought in about Rs 72 lakh on 370 screens. Hansal attacked those ‘critics’ and referred to them as paid ‘monsters’ after industry sources described it as receiving a weak response.

Hansal shared screenshots, he worte, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

The film has received some great reviews and Taapsee has been praised alot. While she teams up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap again after Manmarziyaan, she is reuniting with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati for the film. Dobaaraa, which also stars Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

 

