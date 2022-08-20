Amid #BoycottDobaaraa trend, Hansal Mehta defends Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's film

File Photo

Hansal Mehta, a filmmaker, tweeted in favour of Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa after hearing rumours that it is being removed from morning shows. The mystery movie, which starred Taapsee Pannu, brought in about Rs 72 lakh on 370 screens. Hansal attacked those ‘critics’ and referred to them as paid ‘monsters’ after industry sources described it as receiving a weak response.

Hansal shared screenshots, he worte, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

KRK had tweeted, “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha.”

For the unversed, before its release, netizens have started a boycott trend #BoycottDobaaraa on Twitter as Anurag and Taapsee had jokingly stated in a recent interview that even they wish to get boycotted just like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."

The film has received some great reviews and Taapsee has been praised alot. While she teams up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap again after Manmarziyaan, she is reuniting with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati for the film. Dobaaraa, which also stars Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.