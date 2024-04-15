Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 leaked before release, makers trying to take it down

A sensitive clip featuring Swastika Mukherjee from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was leaked online

As it gears up for release, Dibakar Banerjee’s experimental film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gears up for release, the controversies around it refuse to die down. A day after reports emerged of Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggesting multiple cuts in the film, a sensitive clip from the film featuring actress Swastika Mukherjee has leaked online.

Given that the actress is upset about the leak and how it depicts a scene out of context, the makers are now trying to figure out a way to get it down. The short clip, which depicts Swastika pleasuring herself, however, up on Twitter, with multiple accounts sharing it. Sources say that the film’s team is gearing up to take the video down and might take the necessary steps to find out how the clip got leaked.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos. The Dibakar Banerjee-directorial is the spiritual succesor of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

The film initially was also supposed to feature Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more."

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in cinemas on April 19.