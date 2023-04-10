Step inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's lavish Rs 173-crore South Delhi home with royal decor, see pics

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Delhi home

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to their Delhi home. The actress shared the special moment on her Instagram and also gave a glimpse of their lavish beautiful mansion, situated at Prithviraj Road. As per the media reports, the bungalow is a posh property located on Prithviraj Road, which is popularly known as Lutyens Business Zone. It is spread across 3170 square yards and the mansion was bought by the Ahujas for Rs 173 crore in 2015.

Talking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a carousel post with glimpses of her decorated house. Kapoor thanked the professional team for decorating their house for the special occasion. In the caption, she wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to Delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"

Here's the post with house tour

Describing the house decoration, Sonam shared a glimpse of the dining table that was designed with a variety of roses, banana leaves, and some brown coconuts on the table. One of the photos gave a glimpse of a huge chandelier spread across the dining room area with a glass roof, that provides natural sunlight throughout the entire room. Another picture showed a bunch of lotus flowers along with bananas and green coconuts. Sonam even shared a few other glimpses of her Delhi home that highlighted the dining space, decorated with flowers and fruits in the middle.

Netizens and Sonam's fans are awestruck with the decoration, and they reacted to her post. A user wrote, "Nice! Love the amount of mogra buds." Another user wrote, "Wat a gorgeous home." Priya Ahuja added, "Loving every moment with Vayu. Cant thank God enough. Full of Gratitude and Love." On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind.