Sonam Kapoor gets praised by husband Anand Ahuja for being 'full-time mom,' pens long heartfelt note for actress

While sharing an unseen photo of Sonam Kapoor with Vayu, Anand praised his actress-wife for her dedication towards raising Vayu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor gets praised by husband Anand Ahuja for being 'full-time mom,' pens long heartfelt note for actress
Sonam Kapoor with Vayu Ahuja

Mother's Day is celebrated in the UK today. To mark the occasion Anand Ahuja penned a long heartfelt note for his wife Sonam Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Anand shared an unseen picture of Sonam holding baby Vayu. 

Sharing the picture, Anand wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it`s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full-time mom."

Here's the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

He further added, "In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations."

The post continues, "I know all of this is cliche in a sense which is why I started by saying that it`s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a 'full-time mom') Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love," he concluded. Soon after he shared the post, the `Neerja` actor replied, "Oh wow... I love you so much don`t know what to say."Anil Kapoor commented, "absolutely Anand."

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

