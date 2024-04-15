Sophie Choudry discusses 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' with Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik in LSD 2's fun BTS video

Sophie Choudry, Anu Malik, Mouni Roy, and Tusshar Kapoor will be seen as a part of the fictional reality show called 'Truth Ya Naach' in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 or LSD 2 features Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Paritosh Tiwari as the leads in the three stories centred around the themes of love, sex, and betrayal in the world of digital obsession.

On Monday, April 15, ahead of its release this week, the makers dropped a fun BTS video from the sets, building up the film's excitement among the audiences. The clip features Sophie Choudry asking Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anu Malik their secrets about 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' in their lives. The four of them will be seen as a part of the fictional reality show called 'Truth Ya Naach' in the film.

Shot on the sets of the same reality show, Sophie is first seen going to Tusshar Kapoor and asking him 'Truth Ya Naach', to which he chooses the second option, and then both of them are seen doing a fun dance step on the camera. Sophie then goes to went to Mouni Roy and asks her about her best kiss and first kiss. In the end, Sophie is seen going to Anu Malik and asking him if he has ever faced betrayal in love.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will release in cinemas on April 19. The film will clash at the box office with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy-starrer romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also hits cinemas on the same date.

READ | Not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; this filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.