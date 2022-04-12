Sonal Chauhan joins cast of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush

Om Raut's upcoming film 'Adipurush' has a new addition to its cast. Sonal Chauhan has officially joined the star cast of the film and the diva will feature alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the magnum opus. The mythological film, which will be re-telling the Ramayana, will have the Jannat actress playing a key character.

When asked about the speculations going on about her being part of Adipurush, the actress confirmed the reports and told a leading daily, "Yes, I'm a part of Adipurush and I'm excited about it. It's a very different world from the kind of work I've done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush."

The film, helmed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Apart from Adipurush, the actress will also be seen in the film 'The Ghost'. Sonal replaced Jacqueline Fernandez, who was initially roped in to play the lead role in The Ghost and the film marks Sonal and Nagarjuna's first collaboration. The high-octane action entertainer is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Adipurush was slated to release on 11 August 2022. But T-Series' Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Adipurush is now slated for a release on January 12, 2023.