Sona Mohapatra slams trolls targeting her in pics where she's 'not all covered up': 'I used to get triggered...'

"I don’t care for such morons or their medieval mindsets who believe everything a woman does is to ‘bait’ men, be it call out perverts and perversion, be it share the agony of receiving such tags, wear clothes of considered choice or just breathe", wrote Sona Mohapatra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sona Mohapatra/Instagram
Singer Sona Mohapatra expressed frustration over the recurring comments she receives on social media whenever she shares posts where she is "not all covered up", with many tagging her #MeToo callouts against Anu Malik and Kailash Kher.

On Monday, Sona, who has belted out songs such as Bedardi Raja and Ambarsariya, to name a few, took to Instagram and shared behind the scenes photos and clips of her latest track Senti Akhiyaan, featuring her in a fiery red ensemble.

She wrote, "Everytime I put up a picture, or post, in this case, #musicvideo clip couple of days ago for my new song, where I’m not all covered up, many comments tagging my #MeToo call outs Anu Malik & Kailash Kher appear, some state their disdain & insinuate that I deserve what I got, after all I wear such clothes. I used to get triggered in the past, have BP spikes with disgust and some underlying shame. Not anymore. Mostly delete these and have strong filters in place to wipe them out from the public eye lest they encourage others to go down this path but sometimes feel it to be important to share this with the public."

"Not cus (because) I’m a victim of any kind, I am anything but that and am in fact in a place of secure emotional and financial strength that I have worked very hard to achieve. So, I don’t care for such morons or their medieval mindsets who believe everything a woman does is to ‘bait’ men, be it call out perverts and perversion, be it share the agony of receiving such tags, wear clothes of considered choice or just breathe. What I do care for is to share such matters which we are expected to sweep under the carpet & carry on with our lives at least once in a while. Share because it hopefully helps create a discussion of right & wrong and thereby help build a better set of beliefs & attitudes. Build a safer today & tomorrow for all of us. All of us. Men & Women because I know enough and more of amazing men who don’t endorse this and would want better", she concluded.

Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual harassment in 2018 and 2019 when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India. (With inputs from IANS)

