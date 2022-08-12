Search icon
Kiara Advani confirms 'it's a date' after penning cryptic note for rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be on a special date, and they announced it on social media. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

Shershaah stars and rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani brought the internet down with their lovey-dovey banter. First, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note for her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala." 

Sidharth Malhotra replied to her note, and wrote, "Oye sardarni mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nahi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajunga."  Kiara saw Sidharth's reply and confirmed that they will be on come together for an online date in the evening. Kiara shared Sidharth's reply and wrote, "Okay, then it's a date! Will be live on Instagram at 6 PM today." The Shershaah star added. 

Here's the reply

image

As soon as she shared this on her Instagram wrote, it went viral. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth together appeared in the film Shershaah. The film turned 1 on Friday, therefore, some fans predict that this can also be a publicity stunt. As their film turned 1, the actress wrote, "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!" 

READ: Kiara Advani pens cryptic message for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, says 'tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha...'

Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life." Kiara was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. 

