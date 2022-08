Credit: File photo

On Friday, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note for her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala.

As soon as she shared this on her Instagram wrote, it went viral. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth together appeared in the film Shamshera. The film turned 1 on Friday, therefore, some fans predict that this can also be a publicity stunt.