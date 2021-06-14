'When a good man is hurt...': Shilpa Shetty posts on 'suffering' amid Raj Kundra's explosive statements against ex-wife

After giving explosive statements on ex-wife Kavita, Raj Kundra even revealed how Shilpa Shetty Kundra was upset that he spoke his heart out. He told The Times of India, "Shilpa didn’t want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough!"

Amid that, Shilpa took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic note on 'suffering' soon after her husband went out and about his former wife. Her note read as "'When a good man is hurt, all who would be good must suffer with him.' - Euripedes

Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to the greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer.

Sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people, and we don't do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us. But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished and we are all a little less safe."

Meanwhile, Raj also told the portal about Shilpa, "Shilpa is upset I spoke my heart out, but the truth had to come out."

For the uninitiated, while talking about his spoiled relationship with Kavita, Raj earlier said, "Kavita brought out the worst in me. The relationship became toxic! I have moved on. I am in a happier place now. Why is it so strained you ask? She cheated on me fine, but with my sister's husband, spoiling two families at once. This was unforgivable!"