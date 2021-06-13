Raj Kundra reveals why Shilpa Shetty is upset about his allegations against former wife Kavita

Raj Kundra broke his silence after 12 years of his divorce from his first wife Kavita. The entrepreneur who is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband accused his ex-wife of infidelity. Raj alleged that she was cheating on him with his sister Reena Kundra's husband Vansh. Now, during an interaction with a daily, he said that Shilpa is upset with the news going viral after he spoke his heart out.

Raj told The Times of India, "Shilpa didn’t want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough!"

Kundra added, "Shilpa is upset I spoke my heart out, but the truth had to come out."

When asked if he has spoken to Kavita after their divorce, Raj told the portal, "I have never spoken to Kavita and I never want to. I tried reaching out to my daughter via her family members but they couldn't get me access or straight answers. I know she will come and find me when the time is right. I only saw her for her first 40 days and then I moved to India after my marriage to Shilpa. Kavita didn’t want me near my child. Courts also favoured the mother at that age."

Talking about his strained relationship with her, he went on to say, "Kavita brought out the worst in me. The relationship became toxic! I have moved on. I am in a happier place now. Why is it so strained you ask? She cheated on me fine, but with my sister's husband, spoiling two families at once. This was unforgivable!"