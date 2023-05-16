Shah Rukh Khan to exit Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, talks on with new 'A-list' actor: Report

Shah Rukh Khan to exit Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

Don 3 is one of the movies which has created a lot of buzz on social media. Earlier, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed in an interview that Farhan Akhtar is working on Don 3 and the official announcement will be made once he completes it. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Don 3.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took the shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to a universal section of the audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel.”

According to the source Farhan Akhtar had come up with the idea of three generations of Don together in Don 3, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and a gen-next star, however, the idea didn’t seem to fit with Shah Rukh. The source said, “But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don's universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit.”

The source concluded, “The talks at the moment are on with a hero who has done two films with Excel in the last decade. He is keen to step into the shoes of Don, but has his reservations too, as the legacy of the franchise and the actors who portrayed Don before can’t be replicated by anyone. Don will be rebooted once one of the younger actors takes up the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is currently working on the female-eccentric movie Jee Le Zara which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is scheduled to go on floors in November and is said to be targeting a 2024 release. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Atlee, the movie is scheduled to release on September 7. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

