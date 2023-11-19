Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan holds snake at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash; Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant react

Shah Rukh Khan is seen with snakes in the inside video from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins' birthday bash.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, daughter and son-in-law of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, hosted a grand party celebrating the first birthday of their twins, Krishna and Aadiya in Mumbai on Saturday, November 18. Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani,  Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi attended the bash.

Now, an inside video is going viral in which Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is seen handing a snake to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar looks calm and composed as another person puts over another snake over his neck. Anant and his wife Radhika Merchant are seen laughing in the clip as they watch King Khan's unfazed look.

The video, originally shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on Twitter and Instagram, is now going viral on social media. Netizens had amusing reactions to the video as one of them said, "What the hell are they doing with King Khan", while another wrote, "Mufasa holding snakes", referring to The Lion King character that Shah Rukh voiced in the 2019 live animated film.

Meanwhile, after delivering two huge blockbusters Pathaan and Dunki, SRK is awaiting the release of Dunki, his third release this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, that deals with the concept of illegal immigration as a social comedy, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

Pathaan and Dunki grossed more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Now, we would have to wait and watch if the superstar creates another record and gives out the third biggest hit of his career in a single year. Dunki releases in cinemas on December 22 and will clash with Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar.

