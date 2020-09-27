Headlines

What molestation allegation? Sam Bombay posts happy picture with Poonam Pandey; couple says 'back together'

Days after molestation allegation, Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey are back together

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 11:21 AM IST

Sam Bombay, who was arrested in Goa after Poonam Pandey filed for alleged molestation, assault and threat from him, has now shared a happy moment between the two. He posted a selfie taken by Poonam on his Instagram handle.

Sam did not caption the post. In the photo, he and Poonam, still in their wedding attire, were all smiles. After he shared the picture, people have been guessing that the newly-married, almost-divorced couple, is back together.

Poonam confirmed the news to Times of India, sharing, "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out." Sam Bombay added, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say." Pandey then shared, "We are back together," adding, "You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs? "

Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on Tuesday evening. He received the bail on surety of Rs 20,000. Sam Bombay has also been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday, while also not interfering with witnesses.

Poonam Pandey had filed a police complaint on Monday night claiming her husband assaulted her and threatened of dire consequences, 13 days after their wedding. The couple was on their honeymoon in Goa, according to reports. They were in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

The couple tied the knot on September 1 in an intimate ceremony and later shared photos from the function on their social media accounts which took the internet by storm.

For the uninformed, Nasha actor Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Bombay in July. Her fiancé took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where both are flaunting their engagement rings. He captioned the post stating, "We finally did it!". Poonam and Sam got engaged on July 23, 2020, as he shared the photo on the same date. Sam is often seen sharing Poonam's photos and also their romantic moments.

