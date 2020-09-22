Newly-wed Poonam Pandey gets husband Sam Bombay arrested on molestation, assault charges

'Nasha' actor Poonam Pandey, who recently tied the knot with longtime beau Sam Bombay, reportedly got her husband arrested in Goa after she filed a complaint against the latter.

As per media reports, in her complaint, Poonam has pressed molestation, assault charges against Sam. Apparently, the incident took place in Canacona village in south Goa where the actor is shooting for a film.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said in an interview.

Poonam and Sam tied the knot on September 1 in an intimate ceremony and later shared photos from the function on their social media accounts which took the internet by storm.

For the uninformed, Nasha actor Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Bombay in July. Her fiancé took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where both are flaunting their engagement rings. He captioned the post stating, "We finally did it!". Poonam and Sam got engaged on July 23, 2020, as he shared the photo on the same date. Sam is often seen sharing Poonam's photos and also their romantic moments.

On Poonam's birthday celebrated on March 11, 2020. Sam had shared a cute selfie posing with her and captioned it as "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie, and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever".

He shared another photo and wrote, "A kiss is greater than a rose." Poonam is a controversial queen and earlier she was in the news for releasing her sex tape with her boyfriend. However, she deleted the post from her Instagram page.

(With input from Agencies)