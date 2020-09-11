In Pics: Poonam Pandey ties the knot with long-time beau Sam Bombay

Actress Poonam Pandey married her longtime boyfriend and fiancee Sam Bombay recently and shared the pictures from her beautiful ceremony on social media. Poonam and Sam both shared beautiful pictures from their traditional wedding on their respective Instagram handles. In the pictures, Poonam can be seen wearing a floral lehenga and heavy jewellery while Sam can be seen sporting a black kurta and pants.

Sharing a picture-perfect frame with Sam, the actress wrote, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

Check out their pictures here.

For the uninformed, Nasha actor Poonam Pandey got engaged to her longtime beau Sam Bombay in July. Her fiancé took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where both are flaunting their engagement rings. He captioned the post stating, "We finally did it!". Poonam and Sam got engaged on July 23, 2020, as he shared the photo on the same date. Sam is often seen sharing Poonam's photos and also their romantic moments.

On Poonam's birthday celebrated on March 11, 2020. Sam had shared a cute selfie posing with her and captioned it as "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie, and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever".

He shared another photo and wrote, "A kiss is greater than a rose." Poonam is a controversial queen and earlier she was in the news for releasing her sex tape with her boyfriend. However, she deleted the post from her Instagram page.

On being in the news for wrong reasons, she had explained, "I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me."