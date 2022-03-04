Salman Khan announces released date of 'Tiger 3', Katrina Kaif's action sequences in teaser will blow your mind - WATCH

Superstar Salman Khan Khan on Friday took to his Instagram handle to drop the first teaser of his highly-anticipated film, 'Tiger 3'. Featuring Katrina Kaif performing some mind-blowing action in the teaser, dressed in an all-black outfit with gloves on, the teaser raises fans' excitement and curiosity and gives a glimpse of what one can expect from the film.

Towards the end of the teaser, when Katrina Kaif asks Salman Khan 'ready', he replies 'Tiger always ready'.

"Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3," Salman Khan wrote on Instagram.

Check out the release date announcement video below:

‘Tiger 3’ also includes Emraan Hashmi, who is working with Sal-Kat for the first time on screen.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will hit cinemas on April 1, 2023, on the occasion of Eid in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan is believed to be appearing in Aamir Khan's forthcoming flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in a cameo role. The actor is also getting ready to begin work on his next film, 'No Entry 2'. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has films like 'Merry Christmas' and 'Phone Bhoot' in the pipeline.