Saba Pataudi shares unseen photo of Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh, actor reacts

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi on Saturday (June 5) shared an adorable throwback photo of her niece, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021.

In the photo, a beaming Amrita can be seen looking at, and holding baby Sara, who looks like a ball of cuteness.

While sharing the photo, Saba also penned a loving note which read, “A mother's world and environment.....is her child.” She added, “Found this photo from an old archive. Taken by yours truly.”

Sara Ali Khan dropped hearts in the comment section and also reshared the post on her Instagram story. “Happy Environment Day to my whole world. Thank you for perpetually creating the best environment around me,” Sara captioned the post with the hashtag ‘happy place’. She also pasted stickers reading, ‘she is life’ and ‘protect’ on the story.

Earlier in the day, Sara celebrated World Environment Day in her usual witty way. The actor, who often posts videos of her poetry attempts and knock-knock jokes, shared a video of herself near the riverside.

In the video, she says, “Namaste darshakon. Jaise ki aap sun sakte hain, that is the paani ki dhwani. It is beautiful, oh so sunny. The air is lovely, sweet as honey. Please like, share and subscribe if you think I am funny.”

Watch the video here:

Some time back, Sara shared a video where she can be seen practising Yoga with Janhvi Kapoor. “Go with the flow, steady and slow. Kick high-squat low. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow. For better instructions, ask Namrata Purohit to show,” she wrote in the caption. Fans love Sara’s comical videos and her sense of humour and shower immense love on the actor.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in 'Coolie No 1' starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The film streamed on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Her upcoming film is Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.