'Kya kar rahe ho?': Sara Ali Khan refuses selfie with a fan as he pulled down his mask

Sara Ali Khan along with her family including mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport while heading back home. The family of three walked out of the airport while the paparazzi captured them through their lens. Sara while walking towards her car even had a short conversation with the paps as they clicked her. However, while doing so one of the fans came near the actor which did not go well with the fans.

The fan pulled down his mask and went near Sara to click a selfie. Giving a shocking reaction, the actor told him in a stern voice, "Kya kar rahein hai? Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye (What are you doing? You shouldn't be doing this, please don't do it)." She then waved to the paps and entered her car.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, it's being said that Sara was in the Maldives with her family. While a few suggested that she was in Goa.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re which is an Aanand L Rai directorial. The actor will be working with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time. The film is likely to release in August this year.

Sara is yet to announce her forthcoming films post Atrangi Re and has maintained tight-lipped about her upcoming movie outings.