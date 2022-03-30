Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

Bollywood

RRR: Ranveer Singh lauds SS Rajamouli's film beating Hollywood movie collections, calls it 'proud moment'

Ranveer Singh expressed his happiness over SS Rajamouli's film and said, "We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is glad that SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR has beaten Hollywood movies, and has been earned global acceptance.  According to a Pinkvilla article. the Padmavat actor was spotted at Dubai Expo 2020 and there he expressed his happiness over Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer by saying, "RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema." Singh hailed the visionary director for his grand storytelling skills and asserted, "We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories." For the record, RRR has beaten Matt Reeves' The Batman in Australia. 

Even Salman Khan is impressed by Rajamouli's film, and he too shared his opinions about the film in media. At the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022 press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was all praise for his 'Godfather' co-star Chiranjeevi and his son, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan. Showering compliments on South superstar Ram Charan for his stellar act in 'RRR', Salman Khan said that the latter did a "fantastic job in RRR."

As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, at the IIFA press conference, Salman while speaking with the media said, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him (Chiranjeevi). I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend." Salman added, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well." Khan further added, "But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

As far as collections are concerned, RRR has already made more than Rs 500 crores worldwide, and from India, the film has grossed 400 crores from all the languages. Speaking about Ranveer Singh, the actor will next be seen in YRF's production Jayeshbhai Jordaar. 

