RRR Indian Box Office Day 5: SS Rajamouli’s film all set to cross Rs 400 crore mark today

SS Rajamouli’s RRR which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR is managed to collect more than Rs 500 crores worldwide. The film has managed to grab everyone’s love, the audience is showering praises.

The film has been released in 5 different languages that include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayam. However, the Hindi version has become the most popular one and it has invited a lot of people to watch the film. On Monday, there was a drop in the Telegu version but the Hindi version was on fire.

On day 4, the film managed to earn around 368-371 crores at the Indian box office. It seems that RRR will cross 400 crores in India today.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR had a terrific Monday (day 4) at the box office. The film managed to surpass the Monday business of 'The Kashmir Files' to sit right on top of the list.

"Day 4 [Monday] Biz: TOP 5 SCORERS [post pandemic]...1 #RRR: ₹ 17 cr 2. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.05 cr 3. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 14.51 cr 4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 8.19 cr 5. #83TheFilm: ₹ 7.29 cr #Hindi films. #India biz." read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that 'RRR' has had a fantastic hold in cinemas across the country and is expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark (Hindi ver

"#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 100 cr day [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz," Taran's tweet read. sion) on Tuesday (day 5).

'RRR' which was released worldwide on March 25 has been creating new records at the box office worldwide. Featuring a pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the big screen extravaganza has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages.