'Remembering SSR': When Sushant grooved with Salman Khan to iconic 'O O Jaane Jaana' song

Sushant Singh Rajput was a self made star. Starting his career as a background dancer, he went on to make a mark for himself in Bollywood. Among many things, his jolly and humble nature are most remembered by his friends and fans. He charmed audiences with his dance moves and acting skills.

An old video of the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor has surfaced on social media where he can be seen grooving with superstar Salman Khan. The actors can be seen performing the iconic step of ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from Salman’s 1988 film, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’.

In the short video clip, SSR can be seen enthusiastically dancing while bhaijaan shakes a leg next to him. Check out the video here:

Not many know this but while studying engineering, Sushant enrolled himself for dance classes and later, acting classes. He featured as a background dancer in the song ‘Dhoom Again’ from ‘Dhoom 2’ and also in Aishwarya Rai’s performance at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Later, Sushant went on to debut in the TV industry with the 2008 show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and rose to fame with his stint in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He then ventured into Bollywood and delivered several hit films like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kedarnath’ among others.

Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Juhu flat on June 14. His sudden death had shocked his friends, fans and family and who are still reeling from the pain for his demise.