'Still can’t believe he is no longer with us': Manoj Bajpayee remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary is approaching and his friends, fans and family have been paying tributes and getting emotional over the actor’s unfortunate and untimely demise.

The ‘The Family Man’ star Manoj Bajpayee remembered SSR and the fond memories of him. While speaking to Pink Villa, Bajpayee recalled his days of shooting ‘Sonchiriya’ when Sushant was more interested in looking at ‘stars and the planets’ than partying.

He said, “Just now when you asked me about him in the past tense, it suddenly struck me that he is no more with us. But I still can’t believe that he is no longer with us.”

“While shooting for Sonchiriya, we used to party together and he was quite interested in looking at the stars and the planets. He had an expensive telescope which he was carrying with him, and even used to make us look at the stars, and would explain about the galaxy and the planets. That’s my fond memory about him,” the actor recalled.

Renowned choreographer Remo D’souza also remembered the late actor and mentioned that he was an energetic and hardworking guy. “There are lots of memories of him. He was very energetic and a very hardworking guy. We knew that he was going to go really big. I remember when he had come to my show Dance Plus, he had said that he wanted to do a dance film. I said 'yes of course, let me finish this and we will do a dance film'. That was the last memory I have with him,” he told PinkVilla.

Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Juhu flat on June 14. His sudden death had shocked his friends, fans and family and who are still reeling from the pain for his demise. Sushant started his acting career with 2008 show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and rose to fame with ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He later ventured into Bollywood and went on to deliver several hit films like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kedarnath’.