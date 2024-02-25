Twitter
Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she didn't take 'ownership' of Animal's success: 'I was and am unable to...'

Rashmika Mandanna penned a long note on Instagram reacting to fans complaining why she isn't taking 'ownership' of Animal's success. The crime drama, starring her and Ranbir Kapoor, grossed over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 07:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal. Even though the film became a blockbuster success earning more than Rs 900 crore gross worldwide, Rashmika wasn't seen celebrating the film's success and her fans even complained that the actress is not taking "ownership" of the film's success. The actress penned a long note on her Instagram on Sunday explaining the reason behind the same.

The Geetha Govindam actress shared her photo teasing her look from her upcoming film and wrote, "Hi guys! Can’t show my full face as it’s a new film look, and I can’t reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know."

In her caption, she further wrote, "Also, another thing that I wanted to just talk about is the topic that was going around saying ‘she’s not taking ownership of her success and all that’. Ok, here’s the thing. 1 - I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career. And as you’ll know, I can’t really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes."

"And I know you’ll are missing me and so am I, but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you’ll all be super duper happy, and it’s all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN’T WAIT for those moments). So please have patience with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams. 2 - And now coming to ownership of the success. Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again thank you so much for all the love...always", Rashmika added.

Continuing her explanation, the actress added in the comments section, "My team and my PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that but 1 - Like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so hence couldn’t find the time, but next time on we will work on it and I promise."

"And 2 - I just believed that good work will speak for itself and it DID and I CANNOT be more grateful. I am yet to thank you all for the love and I know I am late...but I only wanted to do it when I come live, and I am still going to hold on to that for that day. Also, I was surrounded by the most supportive cast and crew and the best fans, so I didn’t or don’t have anything to worry about.. I just love them...they are the best!", Rashmika concluded.

Rashmika will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Allu Arjun-starrer 2011 blockbuster. The actress will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Sukumar-directed pan-India action drama, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 15 this year coinciding with the Independence Day. She also has two Telugu films lined up for release titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. She also has the historical drama Chhava, in which she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time, lined up for release in December 2024.

READ | Rashmika Mandanna reacts to reports of charging fees over Rs 4.5 crore after Animal: 'If my producers ask...'

 

