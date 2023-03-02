Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about staying away from social media, says 'mere mein woh baat nahi hai'

Ranbir Kapoor stated that celebs on social media had to present themselves in a certain manner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about staying away from social media, says 'mere mein woh baat nahi hai'
Ranbir Kapoor

Social media has become an integral part of film promotions. Actors do want to bridge the gap between with masses through social media. However, Ranbir Kapoor is among the rare celebs in the current Bollywood generation, who has made a point of staying away from social media. 

Even though Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media, Ranbir continued to stay away from Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms. Recently, while promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir shared his thoughts on keeping a safe distance from social media. In a promotional event, Ranbir was captured saying that once a celeb is on social media, they have to present themselves in a certain manner, that would be in sync with netizens. 

Kapoor said, "Mere mein woh baat nahi hai (it's not my cup of tea)." He also added a valid point, "Mere humesha se yeh manna hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, woh kahi na kahi chali ja rahi hai (I always believed that actors and actresses' mystery factor is getting fizzled out due to overexposure on social media). Toh audience ko lag raha hai ki 'yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya, ab kuch aur dikhao (Audience does get bored and want to see something else)." Ranbir revealed this is the major reason behind his absence on social media. He wants to keep that mystery factor alive, so that audience would come to see him on the big screen. 

Here's the video

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be Kapoor's first release of 2023. The upcoming rom-com also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The film will release in cinemas on March 8. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.