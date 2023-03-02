Ranbir Kapoor opens up about staying away from social media, says 'mere mein woh baat nahi hai'

Ranbir Kapoor

Social media has become an integral part of film promotions. Actors do want to bridge the gap between with masses through social media. However, Ranbir Kapoor is among the rare celebs in the current Bollywood generation, who has made a point of staying away from social media.

Even though Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media, Ranbir continued to stay away from Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms. Recently, while promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir shared his thoughts on keeping a safe distance from social media. In a promotional event, Ranbir was captured saying that once a celeb is on social media, they have to present themselves in a certain manner, that would be in sync with netizens.

Kapoor said, "Mere mein woh baat nahi hai (it's not my cup of tea)." He also added a valid point, "Mere humesha se yeh manna hai ki ek actor aur actress ki jo mystery hai, woh kahi na kahi chali ja rahi hai (I always believed that actors and actresses' mystery factor is getting fizzled out due to overexposure on social media). Toh audience ko lag raha hai ki 'yaar bahut jaldi bore ho rahe hai ek insaan se. Inhe bahut dekh liya, ab kuch aur dikhao (Audience does get bored and want to see something else)." Ranbir revealed this is the major reason behind his absence on social media. He wants to keep that mystery factor alive, so that audience would come to see him on the big screen.

Here's the video

Ranbir Kapoor on not joining social media:)#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/lwnAuX5Lan — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) March 1, 2023

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be Kapoor's first release of 2023. The upcoming rom-com also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The film will release in cinemas on March 8.